UK's trade minister to meet U.S. counterpart on free trade threats

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Britain's International Trade Secretary Liz Truss arrives at Downing Street in London, Britain February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s international trade minister Liz Truss will discuss how to tackle threats to free and fair trade with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai during a five-day visit to the United States from Sunday.

“I’m visiting the U.S. to build on the progress we’ve already made on tackling market-distorting practices that threaten the future progress and prosperity we can make around the world through free and fair trade,” Truss said in a statement.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Hugh Lawson

