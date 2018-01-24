Sterling briefly breaks through $1.41 after UK employment data

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling jumped to above $1.41 on Wednesday after unexpectedly strong UK employment data helped the pound extend a recent rally to its highest levels since the vote to leave the European Union.

The British currency rose as high as $1.4118, up 0.8 percent on the day. It also hit a six-week high of 87.58 pence per euro.

British government bond prices extended their fall after the labour market data and were down 29 ticks at 0938 GMT, roughly doubling their earlier decline. The yield on 10-year gilts hit its highest level since late October at 1.389 percent, up 3 basis points on the day.

The internationally focused FTSE 100 was down 0.5 percent at a session low after official data showed that UK employment surged to a record high and regular wages rose at their fastest rate in almost a year.