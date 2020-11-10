Biden delivers Brexit warning to PM Johnson in post-election call - FT

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden talks about protecting the Affordable Care Act (ACA) as he speaks to reporters with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at this side about their "plan to expand affordable health care" during an appearance in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, has delivered a warning to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a post-election call, not to let Brexit destabilise the Northern Ireland peace process, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Johnson and Biden spoke about the importance of implementing Brexit in such a way that upholds the Good Friday Agreement, the newspaper reported, citing one British official.