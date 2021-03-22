UK trade minister discusses U.S. trade deal in call with new USTR

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State of International Trade and Minister for Women and Equalities Liz Truss is seen outside Downing Street, in London, Britain March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British trade minister Liz Truss discussed progress made towards a free trade agreement with the United States in talks with her U.S. counterpart on Monday, her office said, noting the need for a closer economic relationship.

“They both reflected on the progress made in UK-US Free Trade Agreement negotiations and the importance of continuing to work together to build a closer economic relationship, and agreed to have further discussions,” Truss’s office said in a readout of a call with Katherine Tai to congratulate her on her appointment as US Trade Representative (USTR).