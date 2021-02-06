UK police investigating multiple violent incidents in south London

(Reuters) - British police said they were investigating at least five separate serious violent incidents in south London late on Friday, including a fatal stabbing, but at this stage there was no suggestion they were all linked.

Police said nine other people were injured and that officers on patrol had been granted additional stop and search powers in the Croydon area until Saturday morning.

Metropolitan Police Detective Superintendent Nicky Arrowsmith said in a statement that there had been “a number of needless and completely abhorrent violent altercations, including one that has tragically resulted in a loss of life.”

Additional resources were deployed from the Violent Crime Taskforce and Territorial Support Group to deter and prevent any further violence, she said in the statement.