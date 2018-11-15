UK car industry body says Brexit deal is only the first step

File Photo: Cars are displayed outside a Volvo showroom in west London October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s main car industry body said the Brexit agreement reached between London and Brussels is only the first step as business seeks certainty on trade.

Prime Minister Theresa May won the backing of her senior ministers for a draft European Union divorce deal on Wednesday, which still needs parliamentary approval. Her Brexit minister resigned on Thursday morning.

“The outline agreement is a positive step in avoiding the devastating consequences of ‘no-deal’ and securing a transition period,” said the Chief Executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders Mike Hawes.

“It is, however, only a first step and business seeks certainty and ambition when it comes to securing a competitive future.”