Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
UK

EU, UK negotiators to assess state of trade talks Thursday or Friday - sources

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU and UK Brexit negotiators will review overall progress in trade talks on Thursday or Friday, officials within the bloc told Reuters.

Three EU diplomats said separately they hoped the negotiators - the EU’s Michel Barnier and Britain’s David Frost - could seal a deal as soon as on Friday or at the weekend.

Speaking separately, another source following the Brexit talks said the next 24-48 hours would be “crucial” towards getting a deal that would aim to uphold free trade between Britain and the 27-nation EU from 2021.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and John Chalmers

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up