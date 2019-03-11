Northern Ireland's DUP will analyse Brexit assurances 'very carefully' - Dodds

FILE PHOTO: Democratic Unionist Party deputy leader Nigel Dodds speaks to the media, after the British parliament rejected Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal, in London, Britain, January 16, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

LONDON (Reuters) - Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party will carefully study the assurances Prime Minister Theresa May has agreed with Brussels to her Brexit deal, its deputy leader Nigel Dodds said on Monday.

May clinched legally binding Brexit assurances from the bloc in a last-ditch attempt to win over rebellious MPs who have threatened to vote down her divorce deal again.

“All of this will need to be taken together and analysed very carefully because we are speaking at the moment without having had sight of the precise text,” Dodds, whose party voted against the deal in January, told parliament.