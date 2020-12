FILE PHOTO: Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney, speaks to the media after a European general affairs ministers council, in Brussels, Belgium September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney has a “very strong view” that a trade deal can be secured between Britain and the European Union, Ireland’s Sunday Independent newspaper quoted him as saying.

“We are more likely to get a deal than not because I think it’s in everybody’s interest,” the newspaper quoted Coveney as saying on Saturday evening.