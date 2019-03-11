Labour: MPs must reject May's Brexit deal

FILE PHOTO: Britain's opposition Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, is greeted by young women and red roses during a visit to Finsbury Park Mosque, on Visit My Mosque day, in London, Britain, March 3, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - MPs must reject Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal when it is put to a vote on Tuesday, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said late on Monday.

May clinched legally binding Brexit assurances with the European Union on Monday in a last ditch attempt to win over rebellious MPs who have threatened to vote down her divorce deal again.

“The Prime Minister’s negotiations have failed. This evening’s agreement with the European Commission does not contain anything approaching the changes Theresa May promised parliament,” Corbyn said in a statement. “That’s why Members of Parliament must reject this deal tomorrow.”