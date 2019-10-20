Sterling opens lower in Asia after Brexit deal vote delay

FILE PHOTO: British sterling banknotes stacked in piles at the Money Service Austria company's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Sterling opened lower in Asian trading on Monday after a UK parliament vote on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit withdrawal deal over the weekend was delayed.

The UK parliament on Saturday withheld its approval to vote on Johnson’s Brexit deal until formal ratification legislation is passed. However, strategists say rising confidence that a disorderly exit from the European Union will be avoided should limit any sell-off.

Sterling opened down 0.6% at $1.2915, after closing just below the $1.30 mark on Friday.