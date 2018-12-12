Change in UK government would mean risk to Brexit - May

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said the country should avoid a change of government because it would risk delaying or even stopping Brexit, which would be against the national interest.

“We shouldn’t risk handing control of the Brexit negotiations to opposition MPs in parliament because that would mean to risk delaying Brexit or even stopping Brexit - none of that would be in the national interest,” May told parliament.

“We need to ensure that we do not increase uncertainty.”