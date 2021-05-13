Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
UK's BT expects a lot of interest in fibre JV plan - CEO

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s BT expects to get a lot of inbound inquiries on its fibre build after it said it was open to working with a joint venture partner to extend its network by an additional 5 million premises, its chief executive said.

Philip Jansen told reporters the group planned to offer partners a balanced build, with 1.5 million premises in rural locations. He added that BT was in early discussions with a number of partners about selling a stake in its broadcasting arm BT Sport.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

