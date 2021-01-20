Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
UK

Burberry says COVID-19 closures drag Q3 sales down 9%

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks walk past a Burberry store at Covent Garden, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London, Britain June 15, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - British luxury brand Burberry said underlying sales fell 9% in the three months ended December as the COVID-19 pandemic closed shops and meant fewer tourists visiting its European stores.

Comparable store sales in Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa declined 37% in the quarter, the third of its financial year, but the company said it remained confident in the future, buoyed by sales growth of 11% in Asia Pacific stores.

Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up