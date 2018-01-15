British government will hold emergency meeting on Carillion, says minister

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government will hold a meeting of its COBRA emergency response committee on Monday to discuss Carillion’s collapse, defence minister Gavin Williamson said.

Asked what contingency plans the government had for armed forces housing which is run by CarillionAmey after Carillion collapsed, Williamson told parliament: “There will be a COBRA meeting later on today to look at addressing some of the most immediate issues.”

May’s office said it was a planned ministerial meeting as part of the government’s response. A spokesman declined to comment on who would attend the meeting.