HK's Cathay Pacific rises over 3% after announcing restructuring plan

Cathay Pacific aircraft is seen at Hong Kong International Airport, China October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Lam Yik

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd 0293.HK jumped more than 3% after the Hong Kong flagship carrier announced a restructuring plan involving jobs cuts and a decision to end its regional Cathay Dragon brand.

The stock climbed as high as HK$5.92, up 3.5% from the previous close. That compared to a 0.5% gain in the Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI.

Cathay Pacific said on Wednesday it would cut 5,900 jobs and end its regional Cathay Dragon brand as it grapples with a plunge in demand from the coronavirus pandemic.