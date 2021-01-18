Central African Republic top court confirms President Touadera's re-election

Central African Republic President Faustin Archange Touadera addresses the media outside a polling station, after casting his ballots during the Presidential and legislative elections at a polling station in Lycee Boganda, Bangui, Central African Republic December 27, 2020. REUTERS/Antonie Rolland

BANGUI (Reuters) - Central African Republic’s Constitutional Court on Monday confirmed the re-election of President Faustin-Archange Touadera in the first round of a presidential election on Dec. 27 with 53.16% of the vote.

The country’s electoral commission had provisionally declared Touadera as winner of the vote, which was marred by violence, with 53.9%.

The court reduced the score to 53.16% because ballots in two towns were cancelled over irregularities, the court said.