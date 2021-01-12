Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
reboot-live

Britain's GMB union announces second five day strike at Centrica's British gas

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A British Gas sign is seen outside its offices in Staines in southern England, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s GMB trade union said on Tuesday that its members at Centrica’s British Gas will start a second five-day strike in protest over proposed changes to work conditions.

GMB said the workers would strike on Jan. 20, Jan. 22, Jan. 25 and Feb. 1 over what it called plans to “fire and rehire” and cuts to workers’ pay and terms.

Workers carried out a five day strike against the proposals at the beginning of January.

Reporting by Susanna Twidale, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up