Strike at Centrica's British Gas to go ahead after talks fail

FILE PHOTO: A British Gas sign is seen outside its offices in Staines in southern England, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - A four-day strike will begin at Centrica’s British Gas on Friday after talks between the union and the company failed, the GMB union said.

The GMB union has already carried out several one-day strikes this year in protest over what it calls plans to “fire and rehire” and over cuts to workers’ pay and terms.

It had suspended the latest strike action to allow talks to proceed.

“Around 7,000 British Gas engineers will down tools for four days from today until February 23,” the GMB said.

The four days starting on Friday will take the total number of strike days in this dispute to 22.