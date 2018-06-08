Speculators add to net short U.S. dollar bets - CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Speculators’ net short dollar bets rose slightly in the latest week, after shrinking for six straight weeks, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

A money changer counts U.S. dollar banknotes at a currency exchange office in Diyarbakir, Turkey May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

The value of the net short dollar positions, derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars, was $5.54 billion (£4.1 billion) in the week to June 5.

That compares with a net short position of $4.85 billion the previous week.

To be short a currency means traders believe it will fall in value.

The net short position on bitcoin CBOE futures was 1,926 contracts, the largest net short position since early February, the data showed.