FILE PHOTO: U.S. dollar notes are seen in front of a stock graph in this November 7, 2016 picture illustration. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Speculators cut their net long bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to the smallest position in 19 months, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net long dollar position was $6.64 billion in the seven-day period ended Jan. 14, down from $9.07 billion last week. This week’s long U.S. dollar position is the smallest since June 12, 2018.