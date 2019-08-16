Speculators trim long dollar bets - CFTC and Reuters

FILE PHOTO: A packet of U.S. five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron//File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Speculators cut their bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the dollar’s net long position, derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars, was $16.70 billion (£13.8 billion) in the week to Aug. 13.

That compares with a net long position of $16.77 billion the previous week.