French President Macron says he will not let anybody threaten Chad

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during the state funeral for the late Chadian President Idriss Deby in N'Djamena, Chad April 23, 2021. Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that he would not anybody threaten Chad, as he attended the funeral of late Chad President Idriss Deby who was killed on the frontline during a battle with rebels earlier this week.

“We will not let anybody put into question or threaten today or tomorrow Chad’s stability and territorial integrity,” Macron said in a speech at Deby’s funeral, which was broadcast on Reuters TV.