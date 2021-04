French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Chad's President Idriss Deby to attend a summit on the situation in the Sahel region in the southern French city of Pau, France, January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/Pool/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will go to the funeral of late Chad President Idriss Deby, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.

Deby was killed on Monday in a battle against rebels in the north, authorities said.