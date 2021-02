A woman wearing a face mask following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak walks past the CCTV headquarters, the home of Chinese state media outlet CCTV and its English-language sister channel CGTN, in Beijing, China February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is “firmly opposed” to Britain’s decision to revoke the license for Chinese state media CGTN, its foreign ministry said on Friday.

A ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin, told a news briefing that China urges the United Kingdom to correct its mistake immediately, adding that China reserves the right to take necessary action.