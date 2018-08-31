FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
August 31, 2018 / 9:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

Private Chinese trader delivers crude oil against Shanghai contract

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Shanghai Zhida Hailan Energy Co Ltd, a private energy trader set up in May last year, is one of the companies that delivered crude oil against Shanghai September futures contract on Friday, a company spokesman told Reuters.

The Shanghai-based company delivered 100,000 barrels of Iraqi oil Basra Light into a storage in Zhanjiang.

The September-delivery crude contract on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE) expired on Friday with five companies set to deliver a total of 601,000 barrels of crude oil through the exchange next month.

Reporting by Chen Aizhu, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.