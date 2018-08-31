Private Chinese trader delivers crude oil against Shanghai contract

BEIJING (Reuters) - Shanghai Zhida Hailan Energy Co Ltd, a private energy trader set up in May last year, is one of the companies that delivered crude oil against Shanghai September futures contract on Friday, a company spokesman told Reuters.

The Shanghai-based company delivered 100,000 barrels of Iraqi oil Basra Light into a storage in Zhanjiang.

The September-delivery crude contract on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE) expired on Friday with five companies set to deliver a total of 601,000 barrels of crude oil through the exchange next month.