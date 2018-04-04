FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2018 / 7:31 AM / in 20 hours

China names Zhang Mao as head of markets supervision administration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - China has named Zhang Mao as the new head of national markets supervision administration, the human resources ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Zhang Mao is the former head and party boss of China’s industry & commerce administration, which has been merged into the national markets supervision management bureau.

The human resources ministry also named several senior government officials, including vice ministers at the foreign ministry and finance ministry, to new positions.

Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

