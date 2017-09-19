FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China fixes yuan midpoint at softest level in two weeks
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Foreign Exchange Analysis
September 19, 2017 / 1:32 AM / a month ago

China fixes yuan midpoint at softest level in two weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s central bank lowered its official yuan midpoint to 6.5530 per dollar on Tuesday, the weakest level since Sept.4, reflecting strength in the greenback overnight and weakness in spot yuan a day earlier.

FILE PHOTO - Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen on a counter of a branch of a commercial bank in Beijing, China, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

Tuesday’s midpoint was 111 pips or 0.17 percent weaker than Monday’s fix of 6.5419.

The dollar rose on Monday, supported by a rise in U.S. Treasury yields, as traders waited on an impending Federal Reserve meeting for clues on whether U.S. interest rates could rise again by year-end.

Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.