August 1, 2018 / 1:47 AM / in an hour

China sets yuan mid-point at weakest since May 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s central bank set the daily yuan midpoint on Wednesday at its weakest since May last year to reflect declines a day earlier.

FILE PHOTO: A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) fixed the yuan midpoint at 6.8293 per dollar, 128 pips or 0.19 percent weaker than the previous fix of 6.8165.

Wednesday’s fixing, the lowest since May 31, 2017, largely matched market forecasts, traders said.

China’s yuan finished weaker against the U.S. dollar at the domestic close on Tuesday, booking its fourth straight month of weakening - the longest such streak since early 2015.

Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

