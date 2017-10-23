China weakens yuan midpoint to lowest in nearly two weeks

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s central bank lowered its official yuan midpoint to the lowest level in nearly two weeks to 6.6205 per dollar on Monday, reflecting spot yuan performance last Friday and dollar movement in global markets.

FILE PHOTO: A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

Monday’s official fixing was 113 pips or 0.17 percent softer than the previous fix of 6.6092 per dollar on Friday. Monday’s guidance rate was the weakest since Oct. 10.

The U.S. dollar rose on Friday, as progress on U.S. tax reforms raised prospects of a fiscal lift to the economy, bolstering investor appetite for risk.