BEIJING (Reuters) - China said it welcomes countries in central and eastern Europe to include the yuan currency in their foreign exchange reserves.

FILE PHOTO: A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

The statement published on the People’s Bank of China’s website on Wednesday followed a meeting of leaders from China and 16 central and eastern European countries.

The countries agreed to increase financial cooperation, including yuan-denominated financing, the statement said.