China's yuan eases even as state banks push forwards down

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s yuan weakened against the dollar on Friday, breaching the key 6.8 per dollar level, dragged lower by a weaker midpoint and fears of further depreciation amid Sino-U.S. trade tensions.

FILE PHOTO: Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration taken July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

Large state-run banks offering dollars in the yuan forwards market, however, helped the renminbi pare some of its earlier losses by midday, although the yuan is set for its seventh week of losses - its longest losing streak since November 2015.

Major Chinese state banks were seen swapping dollars for yuan in the forwards markets as they had the previous day, two traders said.

Their operations dragged one-year tenor dollar/yuan swap points down into negative territory.

The one-year contract stood at -20 points as of midday, compared with the previous close of 15 points. That meant the yuan was trading much stronger against the dollar in one-year forward contracts than its spot value.

Analysts and traders suspected the falls in the swap points were mainly reflecting the shrinking yield gap between the world’s two largest economies, while state bank activity intensified the declines.

“Fall in the swap points was mainly led by the shrinking interest rate gap between China and United States. The market expects the PBOC to continue to ease to cause declines in funding rates, while monetary tightening in the U.S. is a sure thing,” said David Qu, market economist at ANZ in Shanghai.

Some traders said banks acquired dollars via swaps in the forwards market and immediately sold them into the spot market, and such dollar selling supported the yuan. However, other market participants believed it was banks’ proprietary trades to lock in profits in dollars that bolstered the yuan.

“Some investor liquidated their long dollar positions and took profit at around 6.82, given the dollar index has not rallied much,” said a trader at a Chinese bank.

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.7942 per dollar, 280 pips or 0.4 weaker than the previous fix of 6.7662.

The fixing, which largely matched forecast, reflected the weakness in the euro overnight as the European Central Bank clung to its easy money policy and signaled no change in its timetable to move away from ultra low rates or end its bond purchase programme. [FRX/]

Weaker official guidance dragged the yuan lower. The onshore yuan opened at 6.8050 per dollar and fell to a low of 6.8231 at one point, not far from a 13-month low of 6.8295 hit on Tuesday.

As of midday, the spot yuan was changing hands at 6.8015, 170 pips weaker than the previous late session close and 0.11 percent softer than the midpoint.

If the yuan finishes the late night session at the midday level, it would have lost 0.24 percent to the dollar. The yuan has depreciated 5.8 percent since mid-June.

Ongoing Sino-U.S. trade frictions remained a key market focus, and any signs of escalation would likely pile additional pressure on the Chinese currency.

“The Sino-U.S. trade situation may turn more difficult, especially if the positive developments with EU and NAFTA afford the U.S. more room to be firm with China,” OCBC Bank wrote in a note on Friday.

Separately, a Reuters poll published on Thursday suggested that investors piled bearish bets on the Chinese yuan to the highest on record.

The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a daily basis, stood at 93.5, weaker than the previous day’s 93.57.

The global dollar index fell to 94.704 from the previous close of 94.75.

The offshore yuan was trading 0.07 percent weaker than the onshore spot at 6.8066 per dollar.

Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts (NDFs), considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan’s value, traded at 6.8405, 0.68 percent weaker than the midpoint.

One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot rate.