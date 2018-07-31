Yuan weakens, set for fourth straight monthly loss in July

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s yuan eased slightly against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday after the central bank set a weaker midpoint, and the Chinese currency was headed for its fourth straight month of weakening, the longest such streak since early 2015.

FILE PHOTO: Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration taken July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

Currency traders said the yuan was little affected by downbeat economic data early in the session that showed growth in China’s manufacturing sector slowing more than expected in July. The trade dispute with Washington, bad weather and weaker domestic demand dented factory activity.

“This is just the beginning of the trade war,” Iris Pang, ING Greater China economist at ING said in a note after China published its official purchasing managers’ indexes for July.

If things get worse for China’s exporters, “this would push the yuan even weaker. Our USD/CNY forecast is at 7.0 by the end of 2018.”

Prior to Tuesday’s market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.8165 per dollar, 34 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.8131.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.8282 per dollar, eased to a low of 6.8312 before changing hands at 6.8241 at midday, 53 pips weaker than the previous late session close and 0.11 percent softer than the midpoint.

If the yuan finishes the late night session at the midday level, it would have lost 2.9 percent against the dollar in July. And the Chinese currency has shed 8 percent since the end of March.

The offshore yuan was trading 0.16 percent weaker than the onshore spot at 6.8350 per dollar.

Traders said some investors have started to become cautious after the yuan’s sharp losses the past few weeks, and took profit from their long dollar positions once the yuan weakened past 6.83 on Tuesday morning.

“Market participants seem to be cautious to potential PBOC’s FX intervention and refrained from selling the CNH and CNY aggressively at the current level, as further RMB weakening could trigger one-way RMB depreciation expectation and severe capital outflow pressure,” Ken Cheung, senior Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong, said in a note.

In global markets, the dollar index, which measures it against a basket of six major currencies, inched up to 94.378 at midday, from the previous close of 94.324.

The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a daily basis, stood at 93.03, weaker than the previous day’s 93.14.

Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts (NDFs), considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan’s value, traded at 6.868, 0.75 percent weaker than the midpoint.

One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot rate.