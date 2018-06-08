FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 8, 2018 / 2:22 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Citi appoints vice chair for global financial institutions group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Citi (C.N) has appointed Will McLane as vice chairman of its global financial institutions group (FIG), according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

McLane will continue as head of Citi’s Asia Pacific FIG franchise, alongside his new role, and will target cross-border transactions, particularly Asia inbound and outbound deals.

    Citi has also appointed Simon Yuan, formerly the bank’s head of China FIG investment banking, as head of Asia Pacific FIG investment banking, according to the memo, which was confirmed by a Citi spokesman.

    Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

