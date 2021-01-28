South Africa's Clicks drug chain 21-weeks sales soar, to close Musica

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African drugstore chain Clicks Group said on Thursday group turnover rose by 7.8% in the 21-weeks ended Jan. 24 and it has decided to close its entertainment business Musica with effect from May 31.
Group turnover rose to 14.6 billion rand ($955.24 million), as customers focused on preventative healthcare to boost their resistance levels with immunity-building vitamins and supplements.
