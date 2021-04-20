PM's press secretary to take on COP 26 climate conference role

FILE PHOTO: Downing Street Press Secretary Allegra Stratton arrives at Downing Street, in London, Britain, November 12, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Allegra Stratton, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s press secretary, will be his spokeswoman for the COP 26 climate conference, she said on Tuesday.

“I am delighted to be starting this new role,” Stratton said in a statement.

“The COP26 climate conference is a unique opportunity to deliver a cleaner, greener world and I’m looking forward to working with the Prime Minister and (President for COP 26) Alok Sharma to ensure it is a success.’