Ghana 2020/21 G&S cocoa arrivals up 2.2% from last season -COCOBOD

ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghana’s graded and sealed (G&S) cocoa arrivals stood at 543,152 tonnes as of December 31 since the start of this year’s harvest on Oct. 1, up from 531,000 tonnes the previous season, figures from Ghana’s COCOBOD showed on Monday.

Cocoa beans are pictured next to a warehouse at the village of Atroni, near Sunyani, Ghana April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Ange Aboa

G&S is cocoa that has been quality checked and sealed in bags by regulator COCOBOD and is ready to be shipped.

Cocoa production in Ghana is expected to reach 800,000 tonnes this season, according to COCOBOD’s forecast.

Below are the main exporters buying volume from Oct 1 to December 31.

Exporters Volume

Olam 121,895

AGL (Ecom Trading) 75,465

NYONKOPA (Barry Callebaut) 52,366

P.B.C 60,790

ELIHO 47,873

KUAPA KOKO 31,122

FCL 22,838

A.B.L. 17,238

CMGL 15,798

UNICOM 13,614

CARGILL 9,291

TRGL 6,048