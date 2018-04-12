FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Foreign Exchange Analysis
April 12, 2018 / 3:10 AM / Updated 5 hours ago

Bitcoin remains neutral in $6,492-$7,007 range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Bitcoin remains neutral in a range of $6,492-$7,007, and an escape could suggest a direction.

A bitcoin logo is seen in Caracas, Venezuela February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Bello

For a chart: tmsnrt.rs/2qrrmT3

The range is formed by the 61.8 percent and the 50 percent projection levels of a downward wave C from $9,188. A break below $6,492 could confirm the extension of this wave towards $5,855.

The bias may be towards the upside, as bitcoin has broken above the trendline falling from $11,682. A small double-bottom has also formed around $6,492. However, this pattern needs to be confirmed when bitcoin breaks above $7,007. The break will lead to a gain to $7,522.

Reporting by Wang Tao; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.