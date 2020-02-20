UK watchdog to review how companies report on climate change

Feb 20 (Reuters) - UK’s financial watchdog said on Thursday it would review how companies and auditors assess and report the impact of climate change on their businesses.

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said the review will look into the extent to which UK companies and auditors are responding to climate-related issues to ensure reporting requirements are being met.

The review comes at a time when regulators and investors are pressing companies to be more environmentally conscious and reduce their carbon footprint. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)