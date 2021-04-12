Congo names new cabinet, cementing president's power over predecessor

Democratic Republic of Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi delivers a speech at the opening of talks about Ethiopia's Renaissance Dam at the Fleuve Congo Hotel in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo April 4, 2021.REUTERS/Hereward Holland

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo’s Prime Minister announced a new cabinet on Monday, completing a government overhaul by President Felix Tshisekedi that strengthens his hold on power.

The new government is a further blow to Tshisekedi’s predecessor and former coalition partner, Joseph Kabila, who stepped down in January 2019 but maintained control of key ministries, the legislature, judiciary and security services.

Since announcing the end of their alliance in December, Tshisekedi has succeeded in replacing Kabila’s allies at the head of the parliament and senate, as well as the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde, himself appointed in February, selected Nicolas Kazadi as finance minister, Antoinette N’Samba Kalambayi as mining minister and Daniel Aselo Okito as interior minister, said Tshisekedi’s spokesman Kasongo Mwema.