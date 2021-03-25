Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Middle East & Africa

Sundance refers iron ore dispute with Congo Republic to arbitration

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAKAR (Reuters) - Australia’s Sundance Resources said on Thursday it has referred its dispute with Congo Republic over the Nabeba iron ore project to arbitration in London under the rules of the International Chamber of Commerce.

“The dispute arises out of Congo Government’s unlawful expropriation of Congo Iron’s mining permit in the Sangha

region of Congo and related rights and interests,” the company said in a statement.

Reporting by Bate Felix

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up