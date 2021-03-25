Sundance refers iron ore dispute with Congo Republic to arbitration

DAKAR (Reuters) - Australia’s Sundance Resources said on Thursday it has referred its dispute with Congo Republic over the Nabeba iron ore project to arbitration in London under the rules of the International Chamber of Commerce.
“The dispute arises out of Congo Government’s unlawful expropriation of Congo Iron’s mining permit in the Sangha
region of Congo and related rights and interests,” the company said in a statement.
Reporting by Bate Felix
