May 11, 2018 / 7:30 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Convergys in talks with multiple potential buyers: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Call-center operator Convergys Corp (CVG.N) is in talks with several interested buyers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of the company rose 13.1 percent to $25.41 in afternoon trading following the report.

The Cincinnati-based company had a market value of $2.06 billion as of Thursday close.

    Potential buyers include both industry rivals and private-equity firms, according to the report.

    Convergys could not be immediately reached for comment.

    Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

