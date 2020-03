FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sooronbay Jeenbekov at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that fake news reports about coronavirus were being sent to Russia from abroad to spread panic.

He urged the government to ensure that citizens were correctly informed about the situation in Russia.