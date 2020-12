FILE PHOTO: Pascal Soriot, chief executive officer of pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, attends an interview with Reuters in Shanghai, China November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Brenda Goh

LONDON (Reuters) - The AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine approved by Britain on Wednesday should be effective against a rapidly spreading new variant of the virus, AstraZeneca’s Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said.

“Our belief at this point is that this vaccine should be effective against the variant,” he told BBC radio.