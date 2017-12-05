England dismiss Australia, chase 354 for victory

ADELAIDE (Reuters) - James Anderson took five for 43 as England continued their bowling resurgence to dismiss Australia for 138 just before tea on Tuesday and set themselves an imposing victory target of 354 over the last five sessions of the second Ashes test.

Cricket - Ashes test match - Australia v England - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia, December 5, 2017. Australia's Mitchell Starc reaches to make his ground as England's James Anderson drops a catch during the fourth day of the second Ashes cricket test match. REUTERS/David Gray

Although the hosts managed to add only 85 runs to their overnight tally in bright sunshine at Adelaide Oval, that was enough to push their lead well past the record successful fourth innings run chase at the ground of 315.

Anderson picked up where he left off in Monday’s night session with a superb display of seam bowling to dismiss nightwatchman Nathan Lyon, a jittery Peter Handscomb and Mitchell Starc.

Chris Woakes (4-36) chipped in to see off Tim Paine and Shaun Marsh, ensuring the latter was unable to repeat the unbeaten 126 that underpinned Australia’s 442 for eight declared in the first innings.

Although the debate over whether Steve Smith should have enforced the follow-on after England were dismissed for 227 on Monday evening will continue to rage, Australia remain strong favourites to win the match and take a 2-0 lead in the series.

England’s best individual total over the 10-wicket defeat in Brisbane and the first innings in Adelaide was the 83 James Vince put together at the Gabba.

Cricket - Ashes test match - Australia v England - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia, December 5, 2017. England's James Anderson acknowledges team mates and the crowd after taking five wickets in an innings during the fourth day of the second Ashes cricket test match. REUTERS/David Gray

Australia’s pace attack will also be licking their lips at the prospect of bowling at the Englishmen under the lights in the final session of the day.

It was in that session on Monday night that England found their mojo with the ball and they continued to ride that momentum on Tuesday when Australia resumed on 53-4.

Slideshow (3 Images)

Handscomb was reprieved in the first over on referral when the TV pictures showed Anderson’s delivery had hit his shoulder rather than his bat, but he rarely looked comfortable.

Lyon was the first batsman to fall, however, when he chipped the ball to Stuart Broad at mid-off for 14 with Handscomb following soon afterwards for 12 courtesy of a fine catch from Dawid Malan in the slips.

Woakes got in on the act to remove Paine for 11 when Craig Overton also displayed fine catching skills to take a low catch at fine leg before Marsh (19) misjudged a fuller delivery and the ball made a mess of his stumps.

Anderson took a nasty tumble when he tried to catch Starc out off his own bowling but was soon back at the other end to get his man for 20 and record his first five-wicket haul in Australia.

Overton ended the innings when Josh Hazlewood spooned the ball to Malan at gully.