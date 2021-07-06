Cricket-Three England players, four staff test positive for COVID-19

(Reuters) -England have had to select an entirely new squad for their limited-overs series against Pakistan after three players and four staff members tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, the country’s cricket board (ECB) said.

“Following PCR tests administered yesterday in Bristol, the England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that seven members - three players and four management team members - of the England men’s ODI party have tested positive for COVID-19,” the ECB said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The remaining members of the party have been deemed close contacts and will also isolate.”

England are due to face the visitors in three ODIs and three Twenty20 matches, with the first match set for Thursday.

“Overnight we have worked swiftly to identify a new squad, and we are grateful to Ben Stokes who will return to England duties to captain,” ECB chief executive Tom Harrison said.

Incoming squad and support team members would have PCR tests and follow bridging protocols to ensure safe entry to camp.