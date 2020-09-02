Seven bidders compete for geothermal energy exploration in Croatia

ZAGREB (Reuters) - Seven bidders have filed nine bids for geothermal energy exploration in four blocks in Croatia’s northern and eastern areas, the Agency for Hydrocarbons (AZU) said in on Wednesday.

The blocks Lunjkovec-Kutnjak, Legrad-1 and Merhatovec are located in northern Croatia, while the Ernestinovo block is in east of the country, altogether covering an area of 207 square km.

The details about potential investors and proposed projects will be made public after AZU evaluates the received bids, AZU said.

“But it is already clear that the tender, despite challenging times, was a complete success because bids were received for all locations and applicants are reputable domestic and foreign companies with experience in developing geothermal projects,” it added.

AZU said earlier that the geothermal potential in these areas had already been identified during earlier gas and oil exploration works, which reduces the risks and costs for future investors. The joint power potential in all four areas amounted to 50 megawatts.