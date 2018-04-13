Yahoo Japan to buy minority stake in cryptocurrency exchange

TOKYO (Reuters) - Yahoo Japan Corp said on Friday it would buy a minority stake in a Tokyo-based cryptocurrency exchange, becoming the latest major Japanese financial services provider to shrug off security concerns and join the digital money industry.

FILE PHOTO: A website of Yahoo Japan Corp is seen on a computer screen in Tokyo August 19, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Yahoo Japan, which is also the country’s biggest online auction site, said in a statement it would buy through a subsidiary a 40 percent stake in BitARG Exchange Tokyo, with services planned for launch in the autumn.

Yahoo Japan did not give details of the value of the investment. But a person familiar with the matter said it would likely total 2 billion to 3 billion yen (13.06 million pounds to 19.59 million pounds).

Shares in Yahoo Japan closed down 0.2 percent, against a 0.6 gain for the benchmark Nikkei average.

The deal comes after Japanese online brokerage firm Monex Group Inc said last week it would buy hacked cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck Inc for $34 million.

That saw Monex join other mainstream financial services providers such as larger peer SBI Holdings Inc and messaging app operator Line Corp in looking to enter the cryptocurrency industry.