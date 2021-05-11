'Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?' Musk asks Twitter users

FILE PHOTO: SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during a conversation with legendary game designer Todd Howard (not pictured) at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 13, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) -Elon Musk early on Tuesday asked his followers in a poll on Twitter whether Tesla Inc should accept payment in dogecoin.

Musk’s latest tweet comes just days after he said that his commercial rocket company, SpaceX, will accept the meme-inspired cryptocurrency as payment.

"Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?" Musk asked bit.ly/33xrDHR his about 53.8 million followers on Twitter.

Musk’s tweets this year have turned the once-obscure digital currency, which began as a social media joke, into a speculator’s dream.

But the cryptocurrency lost more than a third of its price on Sunday after he called it a “hustle” during his guest-host spot on the “Saturday Night Live” comedy sketch TV show.