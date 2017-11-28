FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. State Department criticizes Cuban municipal vote as 'flawed'
Sections
Featured
A turning point in Zimbabwe
Reuters Backstory
A turning point in Zimbabwe
Dance colleague identifies Putin's younger daughter
Exclusive
Russia
Dance colleague identifies Putin's younger daughter
Kaspersky CEO says he would leave if Russia asked him to spy
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky CEO says he would leave if Russia asked him to spy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 28, 2017 / 10:04 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

U.S. State Department criticizes Cuban municipal vote as 'flawed'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday that municipal elections in Cuba over the weekend were flawed because authorities used “intimidation, arcane technicalities and false charges” to keep independent candidates off of the ballot.

Cuba's President Raul Castro casts his vote during the Municipal Elections beside an image of late Cuba's President Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba November 26, 2017. Courtesy of Estudios Revolucion/Handout via REUTERS

“The elections that took place further demonstrate how the Cuban regime maintains an authoritarian state while attempting to sell the myth of a democracy around the world,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told a briefing. “Despite courageous efforts by an unprecedented number of independent candidates this year, none were allowed on the ballot.”

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.